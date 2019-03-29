A Kentucky fan’s offensive sign about game with Houston involves Hurricane Harvey

The Kentucky Wildcats are taking on the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
A photo of a fan sign near UK’s campus in Lexington is going viral after the message said, “We’re gonna finish what Harvey started .... #CatsBy90,” according to Houston’s CBS affiliate KHOU 11.
Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the Houston area in 2017 with record flooding that ultimately claimed the lives of 68 people in the state, the Houston Chronicle reported.
A UK student took a photo of the sign as she passed by the house and shared it on Twitter.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
“The sign was out front of my neighbor’s house. I didn’t make it. But I’d seen it when I was leaving,” said the University of Kentucky student told KHOU 11. “There’s a lot of houses that always put signs up. They always do it for basketball games and football games, before the big games.”
The Houston Chronicle reported the student has since taken the tweet down and deleted her Twitter account.
UK and Houston are battling for an Elite Eight berth Friday night, with the tip scheduled for 9:59 p.m.
Comments