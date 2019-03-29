College Sports

A Kentucky fan’s offensive sign about game with Houston involves Hurricane Harvey

By Jason Dill

March 29, 2019 05:38 PM

Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. )
The Kentucky Wildcats are taking on the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A photo of a fan sign near UK’s campus in Lexington is going viral after the message said, “We’re gonna finish what Harvey started .... #CatsBy90,” according to Houston’s CBS affiliate KHOU 11.

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the Houston area in 2017 with record flooding that ultimately claimed the lives of 68 people in the state, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A UK student took a photo of the sign as she passed by the house and shared it on Twitter.

“The sign was out front of my neighbor’s house. I didn’t make it. But I’d seen it when I was leaving,” said the University of Kentucky student told KHOU 11. “There’s a lot of houses that always put signs up. They always do it for basketball games and football games, before the big games.”

The Houston Chronicle reported the student has since taken the tweet down and deleted her Twitter account.

UK and Houston are battling for an Elite Eight berth Friday night, with the tip scheduled for 9:59 p.m.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

