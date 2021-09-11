Politics and the pandemic propelled this woman into activism

Norma Schwartz became frustrated by what she was seeing in the news during the pandemic. To become more civically engaged, she began phone banking and canvassing for locally elected officials.

READ MORE We’re not going back The pandemic showed many of us that life is fragile, and there’s no time to waste. The Miami Herald Editorial Board reached out to women who made changes in their lives — shifting careers, fulfilling hobbies, and dedicating more time to things that made their lives more meaningful. Expand All

Norma Schwartz has always had opinions on politics. But she usually kept them to herself or shared them only with friends and family on social media.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in South Florida.

The Pinecrest resident began paying more attention to what government officials like Gov. Ron DeSantis were saying. She felt the danger of COVID-19 was being downplayed, that the people in power didn’t know what they were doing and that her family’s health and safety were threatened. Like so many other women in the pandemic, she began to see things differently.

“With the pandemic, I just felt, as a parent, now you’re messing with the health of my babies,” she said.

Schwartz, who lost her early childhood education contract job during the pandemic, began using her free time to listen in on town halls and candidate meetings. She paid closer attention to the actions of local officials. She felt her local government was keeping her informed on COVID numbers but, with the safety of her school-aged children in mind, she began researching her district’s school board member. That led to other political questions.

The Miami Debate A weekly look at thought-provoking opinions from the Miami Herald’s Editorial Board, fresh insights from columnists and other local views. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Who do I want standing between me and bad governance at the top?” she asked. “Who do I trust that will listen to my concerns and not be dismissive? Who’s going to hear my cry?”

Schwartz began to wonder about other municipalities in Miami-Dade County, such as Sweetwater, where many of her Nicaraguan relatives resided. She thought about her sisters who worked in the childcare industry and how much they depended on government to keep them safe at work. She thought about her nephew in Hialeah. She thought about the economically disadvantaged families she used to work with and worried that they were “barely treading water” during the pandemic.

“I’m invested in all of those communities,” she said. “I still carry them in my heart.”

Schwartz signed up with Ruth’s List, a Democratic, women-led political organization, to get more involved with phone banking and canvassing for candidates whose policies aligned with her beliefs. She figured that was a better use of her time than trying to change people’s views on Facebook.

“I thought ‘What can I do in real life?’” she said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Schwartz was intimidated at the thought of cold-calling people in the community. But she did it anyway.

Canvassing couple

She went door-to-door for then-County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who was running for mayor. She told her mother that she was going on an outdoor date with her husband and asked her to come over to babysit.

“I used my babysitter, grandma card to canvass,” Schwartz said gleefully.

She said canvassing for Levine Cava, while difficult, helped her connect with her husband and her community while advocating for policies she believed in.

“I’m tired, but at least I know I knocked on 20, 30 or 40 doors,” she explained.

Canvassing for a Democrat was a challenge, she said. Her mother is a Nicaraguan immigrant and favors Republicans. But instead of arguing with her mom, Schwartz began having conversations about policies that could make a difference in her life — more affordable healthcare, better public transportation. She said they were able to find some common ground that way.

Schwartz remains active in local politics by advocating for policies that support teachers and those working in early childhood education. Recently, she joined the Nicaraguan American Democratic Club started by Maureen Porras, an immigration lawyer who ran unsuccessfully to replace State Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez in House District 105. If she had won, Porras would have been the first Nicaraguan American to serve in the Florida House. Schwartz’s involvement with the group stems from her wish for more second-generation Nicaraguans to be involved with local politics. Until then, she stands by her pledge to help her community in any way she can.

“At the end of the day everyone deserves to have what I’m lucky enough to have here in the Village of Pinecrest.”