Speaking of Miami: Join us for a live conversation with Mayor Suarez

Miami Mayor Suarez

Save the date: The Miami Herald Editorial Board chats with Mayor Francis Suarez on June 3rd at 1:30 p.m. about politics, big tech and the future of Miami.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been catapulted onto the national stage for his ambition to transform the city into the next world tech hub. He’s also reportedly on the radar of former U.S ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, as a potential running mate if she seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Meanwhile, Suarez, who’s running for reelection this year, has local issues to tackle, from affordable housing to sea level rise and policing.

Join the Herald’s Editorial Board on Thursday, June 3rd from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., to chat with Mayor Suarez about whether his efforts to attract tech companies are working, about other issues facing the city and the future of the Republican Party.

RSVP to reserve your spot and submit your questions to the mayor. You can watch this event on the Herald’s website and our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Mayor Francis Suarez

Luisa Yanez

Isadora Rangel

Isadora Rangel

