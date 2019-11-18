Here are our recommendations for Tuesday’s runoff elections in Miami and Miami Beach | Editorial

Miami Herald

The Nov. 5 general elections left several races undecided when no candidate in several races managed to get more than 50 percent of the votes.

Today, voters return to the polls to pick the winners.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are our recommendations for races in Miami and Miami Beach:







MIAMI CITY COMMISSION:

District 1:

Alex Diaz de la Portilla. Read our recommendation here.

MIAMI BEACH CITY COMMISSION:







Group IV:

Steven Meiner: Read our recommendation here.











Group V:

Ricky Arriola: Read our recommendation here.



















Group VI:

Adrian Gonzalez: Read our recommendation here.