Adrian Gonzalez can be a voice for small-business owners on Miami Beach Commission | Editorial

Gonzalez

Wow — every City Commission race on Miami Beach resulted in a runoff election. One incumbent, one former incumbent and two who would be newcomers to the commission dais couldn’t pull in a simple majority of the vote on Nov. 5. So the top two left standing in each race will face each other in the Nov. 19 runoffs. Here is our recommendation in Group VI.

GROUP VI

In this open seat, former state Rep. David Richardson faces restaurant owner Adrian Gonzalez, who has run for a commission seat before, unsuccessfully.

We stand by our original recommendation for Gonzalez in this race, even though voters can’t go wrong with either candidate. Richardson is a veteran politician who served admirably in the Florida Legislature, taking on prison reform and accomplishing real change. He is a forensic auditor.

We still give Gonzalez the edge. He was born and raised in Miami Beach and now owns David’s Cafe Cafecito on Alton Road. He comes across as earnest and committed to helping the city, especially as a voice for small business owners. This is the type of voice we think the commission needs.

The Herald recommends ADRIAN GONZALEZ for the Miami Beach Commission Group VI.