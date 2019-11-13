Steven Meiner will bring smarts, know-how to Miami Beach Commission Group IV | Editorial

Meiner

Wow — every City Commission race on Miami Beach resulted in a runoff election. One incumbent, one former incumbent and two who would be newcomers to the commission dais couldn’t pull in a simple majority of the vote on Nov. 5. So the top two left standing in each race will face each other in the Nov. 19 runoffs. Here is our recommendation in Group IV.

GROUP IV

Steven Meiner is all about balance, about weighing both sides, about hearing what residents have to say. The Editorial Board was sufficiently taken with the SEC attorney, that it is recommending him over Kristen Rosen Gonzalez in the runoff for the Group IV commission seat.

We originally recommended another candidate, Michael Barrineau, in the general election. Meiner beat him in a squeaker, by two votes. Though we gave Barrineau the edge, we found Meiner almost equally matched and impressive. So did voters, apparently.

Meiner is a grounded, intelligent candidate. He is an enforcement attorney with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, whom Mayor Dan Gelber appointed to the city’s General Obligation Bond committee. Though he did not serve as a full member because of the risk of professional conflict, Meiner participated without voting.

On the issues, Meiner told the Board that tacking homelessness and boosting resiliency are among his top priorites; the city must reject any fiscally irresponsible policy to raise every road to combat sea-level rise, wisely pushing for a “tailored approach;” he praises Beach police officers as “dedicated” and wants to see more of them on bike patrol and walking the neighborhoods. He says residents are demanding that they be more visible. He also proposes a volunteer citizens patrol; in North Beach, he would seek to balance the wishes of residents who would welcome development with those who are afraid of being priced out. And like a majority of voters, he was against raising the mayor and commissoners’ salaries.

Rosen Gonzalez is a former incumbent seeking to reclaim this seat. By law, she had to resign to wage her unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 2018. We remain uncomfortable with her questionable judgment on display during her first, incomplete term. Though she was cleared of five ethics complaints, we think she showed, if nothing else, a lack of common sense. Combine that with her admission that she lied to a Herald reporter and her latest distraction over a turkey giveaway on one of the early-voting days — planned at least five months ago — and we simply have to cry foul.

The Miami Herald recommends STEVEN MEINER for Miami Beach Commission Group IV.