Miami-Dade coronavirus testing sites will soon close to prepare for Eta 

Tropical Depression Eta is on track to soak South Florida as it moves through the Florida Keys early next week. In light of this, Miami-Dade County will close its novel coronavirus testing sites.

The county announced Friday evening that virus testing sites will be closed on Saturday and mobile testing vans will close on Sunday due to Eta. The sites are expected to resume Tuesday.

Due to pending weather, County #COVID testing sites will be closed Saturday, Nov. 7 and mobile testing vans will close Sunday Nov. 8 until further notice. View more information at https://t.co/JtaGmsIjQc. pic.twitter.com/uUQMvIwVtv — Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) November 6, 2020

This closing applies to the testing sites run and facilitated by Miami-Dade County, like those in Marlins Park, Tropical Park, Homestead Air Reserve Park and Amelia Earhart Park.

As of early Friday afternoon, Eta spent most of the day slowly moving across the Caribbean Sea and forecasters expect it to regain tropical storm strength and grow big enough that South Florida could start feeling tropical storm force winds and rain by Sunday.

As it passes, it could drop 10 to 15 inches of rain as far north as Fort Lauderdale and push a foot of storm surge from Naples to Jupiter.

Miami-Dade is also gearing up for the storm by beginning to lock down all drawbridges on the Miami River and the Intracoastal Waterway eight hours in advance of tropical-storm-force winds. The first bridge to be locked down is the Tamiami Canal Bridge, followed by the 27th Avenue Bridge and all other Miami River bridges.

All bridges run by the U.S. Coast Guard will be locked down by Sunday. Miami-Dade County and FDOT are preparing to begin its lockdown at 6 a.m. Sunday and the county says all mariners must seek safe harbor before that time.

City officials are also stationing employees from public works, solid waste, and code compliance at fire stations ahead of the storm so that workers can join fire crews in assessing damage immediately after the weather clears up. Crews are clearing storm drains and deploying portable pumps to flooding hot spots across the city.

Cities across Miami-Dade and Broward counties have also begun advertising when free sandbags will be given out to residents. More information on sandbags can be found here.

