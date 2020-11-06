Coronavirus
COVID-19 resident death toll passes 17,000 as Florida adds 5,245 new cases
Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 5,245 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 832,625. Also, 53 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,014.
One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 210, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Since the beginning of October, Florida has seen an increase in newly confirmed cases, and Friday is the sixth consecutive day that the state’s single-day case count is higher than 4,000. On Thursday, Florida reported 6,257 additional cases of COVID-19, the most seen since Aug. 15 when 6,352 cases were added — excluding Quest Diagnostics’ data dump in September.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,110 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 191,838 confirmed cases and 3,671 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 567 additional confirmed cases of the disease and three new deaths. The county now has a known total of 89,751 cases and 1,545 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 364 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county now has 54,624 confirmed cases and 1,606 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed 45 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,522 cases and 25 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
