How should we prepare for the storm? Start with free sandbags and a place for the car

South Florida is under a flood watch through Tuesday evening as the chances of Eta bringing heavy rain and gusty tropical-storm-force winds continues to increase — and people are already preparing for the downpour.

More than 1,600 free sandbags have been distributed to Fort Lauderdale residents at Mills Pond Park since the site opened at 7 a.m. Friday, the city said. The city of Miami Beach has also opened all city garages for residents to park their car for free until 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Residents must show a photo ID, like a driver’s license or a utility bill demonstrating that they live at a Miami Beach address, before exiting the garage.

The National Weather Service predicted South Florida would begin seeing rain from Eta on Friday, with strong winds possible as soon as Sunday. Eta re-strengthened into Tropical Storm Eta status Saturday morning and should be near South Florida and the Florida Keys by late Sunday or early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

More sand just arrived - since 7 a.m. over 1,600 sandbags have been distributed to Fort Lauderdale #neighbors at Mills Pond Park. @playlauderdale and Public Works making this happen. We have bags, you bring the shovel. Until 5 p.m. or when the sand is gone. #TropicalStormEta @NWS pic.twitter.com/s0c7sGKlV0 — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) November 6, 2020

Flooding could be one of the storm’s biggest threats, especially with the region’s saturated soil, forecasters said. So far, the National Weather Service has put the southeast coast — from the Everglades to West Palm Beach — under a flood watch until Tuesday evening and warned of a possible “long duration flooding event.”

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nov 6 @ Noon : Heads up South Florida! Here are your tropical threats and impacts that you can expect for South Florida this weekend. Now, THIS COULD changes so STAY ABREAST as the situation unfolds. Remember, hurricane season is not over yet! #flwx pic.twitter.com/ulXQY7w9oD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 6, 2020

Worried about your home being flooded? Here’s where you can get free sandbags, while supplies last, and keep in mind that these sites, unless otherwise specified, are self-service. This means you’ll have to shovel the sand into the bags yourself:

In Miami-Dade County

▪ Doral said it will continue to offer free sandbags at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., every day through 7 p.m. or until supplies run out during hurricane season. Sandbags will also be available at any time next to Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., according to the city. Shovels and bags will be available to use at both sites.

▪ Hialeah Gardens is offering free sandbags to residents Sunday at the city’s Water and Sewer Department, 13601 NW 107th Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Village of Key Biscayne is providing sand, bags, ties and shovels at the Beach Park, 650 Ocean Dr.

Sandbags are first come, first serve and will be a do-it-yourself operation with limited staff available, the village said. Residents are asked not to take more than five bags per home.

▪ Miami Beach’s sandbag distribution will be held Saturday at the Public Works Yard, 451 Dade Blvd., from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The site is between Miami Beach Senior High and Fire Station 2.

The city is encouraging residents to arrive early because the sandbag distribution might end earlier if the sand runs out or the weather worsens. Staff members will load the bags for you using a machine and social distancing will be observed, the city said. Up to six bags are available per car and you must show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license.

“It’s a wet one, and it’s big,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “...It is possible we will be on the east side of the storm, what is commonly called the ‘dirty side’ because it gets more wind, rain and gusts.”

Miami Beach is also reminding residents that taking sand from the beaches is prohibited and is asking people to not empty the sandbags onto the beaches or into the drains.

REMINDER: Taking sand from our beaches is prohibited. The sand & dunes are the city's first line of defense against storm surge. After the storm, do not empty sandbags onto beaches or into drains. #MBRisingAbove https://t.co/ayJCLSdbuI — #MaskUpMiamiBeach (@MiamiBeachNews) November 6, 2020

In Broward County

▪ Fort Lauderdale was offering free sandbags to residents at Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW Ninth Ave., through 5 p.m. Friday or until supplies run out. Bags are provided, but you’ll have to bring your own shovel. Up to 10 bags per car. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and volunteers from the city’s Community Emergency Response Team will help residents fill their bags, if needed, the city wrote on Twitter.

▪ Miramar announced it would hand out sandbags beginning at noon Saturday until 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Multiservice Center at 6700 Miramar Parkway and at Silver Shores Park, 15700 Pembroke Rd. Residents can call 954-602-4357. There is a limit of six sandbags per household, you need an ID showing proof of Miramar residency and remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.

This article will be updated. Know of another location that is offering free sandbags? Let us know by emailing mmarchante@miamiherald.com