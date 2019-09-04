‘DO NOT dump your sandbags on the beach,’ city warns for the sake of sea turtles

Hallandale Beach put out warning Sept. 4, 2019 to avoid dumping sandbags on the beach. Hallandale Beach

Cities across South Florida offered up free sandbags as Hurricane Dorian threatened South Florida’s coast. But after the storm bypassed Florida, some are wondering what to do with the unused sandbags.

On Wednesday, Hallandale Beach put out a strong warning: “DO NOT dump your sandbags on the beach.”

The city went on to explain that the state “owns and regulates the sand on beaches” and the sand on the beach is different from the sand used for sandbags made to help stop flooding.

Another problem, Hallandale Beach said: “Sandbag sand can cause issues for turtle nesting.”

Miami Beach warned residents ahead of the storm that taking sand from the beach is prohibited.

“The sand and dunes are the city’s first line of defense against storm surge,” the city said prior to the storm. “After the storm, do not empty sandbags onto beaches or into drains.”

Both cities urged residents to keep the sandbags.

“Hold onto your sandbags, at least until hurricane season is over,” Hallandale Beach said.