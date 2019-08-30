Hurricane
Need sand bags for Dorian? Here’s where you can get them
Opa-locka prepares for Hurricane Dorian with sand bags for residents
As Hurricane Dorian looms, South Florida residents are preparing for the worst.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of the now Category 2 storm. Forecasters are predicting that Dorian will hit landfall early Tuesday morning as a Category 4 storm, and advising Floridians to prepare seven days worth of supplies.
Among the things to stock up on is sand bags, which can prevent properties from flooding South Florida should expect water woes as Dorian dumps rain during King Tides.
Make sure to bring a bill or other proof of residence with you — for most locations you’ll need to prove you live in the city you’re trying to get sand from.
Where to get free sand in South Florida:
- Opa-locka: Public Works Department (12950 LeJeune Rd.), starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Up to 10 sand bags per residence.
- Miami Springs: Optimist Club parking lot (1101 Wren Ave), starting at 1 p.m. Friday. Up to 8 bags per residence, and you’ll need to bring your own bag.
- Miami Lakes: Royal Oaks Park (16500 NW 87th Ave) from noon to 10 p.m. Up to 10 sand bags per residence.
- North Miami Beach: North Miami Beach Operations Center (2101 NE 159th St). Up to six sand bags per residence.
- Sunny Isles Beach: Under the William Lehman Causeway (19160 Collins Ave.) Up to four sand bags per residence.
- Homestead: Roby George Park (211 SW 11th Ave.) and Homestead Sports Complex (1601 SE 28th Ave.) from noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Up to 10 sand bags per residence.
- Florida City: Public Works Department (428 NW Second Ave.) starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday
- Fort Lauderdale: Mills Pond Park (2201 NW Ninth Ave), from noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Up to five sand bags per vehicle.
- Hallandale Beach: The Big Easy Casino (821 N. Federal Hwy.), until 7 p.m. Up to 10 sand bags per vehicle.
- Miramar: Multi-Service Center (6700 Miramar Parkway), Adult Daycare Center (8915 Miramar Parkway) and Sunset Set Lakes Community Center (2801 SW 186th Ave.) Up to 10 sandbags per residence.
- Margate: Margate Sports Complex (1695 Banks Rd.), starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Up to 10 sand bags per residence.
- West Park: McTyre Park (3501 SW 56th Ave.) and Mary Saunders Park (SW 21st Ave.), starting at noon Friday. Up to six bags per person.
- Sweetwater: Adonel’s Concrete Sweetwater Plant (2101 NW 110 Ave.), from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Residents of any city in Florida can get sand if they bring their own bags. The plant has 1 million pounds of sand set aside.
