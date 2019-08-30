Need sand bags for Dorian? Here’s where you can get them

Opa-locka prepares for Hurricane Dorian with sand bags for residents City Opa-locka prepares for Hurricane Dorian with sand bags for residents, August 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City Opa-locka prepares for Hurricane Dorian with sand bags for residents, August 30, 2019.

As Hurricane Dorian looms, South Florida residents are preparing for the worst.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of the now Category 2 storm. Forecasters are predicting that Dorian will hit landfall early Tuesday morning as a Category 4 storm, and advising Floridians to prepare seven days worth of supplies.

Among the things to stock up on is sand bags, which can prevent properties from flooding South Florida should expect water woes as Dorian dumps rain during King Tides.

You could call it that. I'd say I'm about 5 hrs deep in line for 10 free sand bags. Not sure this old bladder can pull this off. pic.twitter.com/MDMoQA8kAk — Jim Canto (@JimCanto) August 30, 2019

Make sure to bring a bill or other proof of residence with you — for most locations you’ll need to prove you live in the city you’re trying to get sand from.

Where to get free sand in South Florida: