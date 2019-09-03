Hurricane Dorian live updates: Storm resumes slow move northwest

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

After slamming the Bahamas for over 12 hours, the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian began to inch northwest along the Florida coast on Tuesday morning at 1 mile per hour. The major storm was downgraded to a Category 3, still packing winds of about 120 mph as it approached the Central Florida Atlantic coast.

Follow live updates from Miami Herald staff on all things Dorian.

8:40 AM — GIMENEZ, SUAREZ, BAHAMAS CONSUL GENERAL TO SPEAK ON RELIEF UPDATES

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be announcing local relief efforts Tuesday for hurricane survivors in The Bahamas. Linda Mackey, consul general for the Bahamas in Miami, will be joining Giménez.

Miami-Dade County fire stations will be designated as drop off points for relef supplies.

Miami Herald staff writers Jacqueline Charles, Doug Hanks and Samantha Gross contributed.