The Bahamas needs big help following Hurricane Dorian. Here’s how you can donate

As Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas, first-responder efforts and collection drives are popping up to help those in need.

Here are the different ways you can help:

City of Miami is #BAHAMASTRONG

The City of Miami has created 16 drop-off locations, including City of Miami fire stations, to collect donations such as water, canned goods and diapers. The city hopes to have the first seaplane flights going over to the Bahamas Wednesday, if the weather allows it, according to Commissioner Ken Russell.

The city is requesting the following items:

▪ Water

▪ Canned goods

▪ Can openers

▪ Mosquito spray

▪ Sunscreen

▪ Diapers

▪ Baby formula

▪ First aid items

▪ Flashlight

▪ Batteries

▪ Small generators

For a list of drop-off locations, click here.

OPERATION HELPING HANDS

United Way of Miami-Dade and the Miami Herald/ el Nuevo Herald have activated Operation Helping Hands to support response, relief and recovery efforts. One hundred percent of funds raised through Operation Helping Hands will go directly to help people affected by Hurricane Dorian.

To donate:

▪ Visit unitedwaymiami.org

▪ Call 305-643-2501 or 211

▪ Send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007

Join “Key West Cares” Bahamian effort

Key West leaders are putting together a humanitarian relief effort for Key West’s sister city, Green Turtle Cay, a narrow barrier island off Great Abaco’s mainland. They plan on setting up a trust account for financial donations and are working on securing air and water transportation to the island.

The group has created a Facebook page — Conch Republic Hurricane Dorian Help! — where they plan to help organize and coordinate hurricane Dorian relief efforts for the Bahamas and U.S. locations impacted by the storm.

Donate to “Food Responders”

The World Central Kitchen’s “Chef Relief Team” is in the Bahamas and are preparing to fly food and water out to Abaco and the Grand Bahamas by Monday night or Tuesday morning to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Quick Report from The Bahamas! We @WCKitchen getting food and water into containers to deliver to Abaco and Grand Bahama. We also hope to land tonight or tomorrow morning by air when #HuricaneDorian moves. Whatever it takes support the many families impacted, we will be there... pic.twitter.com/LUNZHKhDri — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 2, 2019

Created in 2017 by celebrity chef José Andrés, the nonprofit organization distributed 3. 7 million meals in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The group says it has four kitchens and multiple shelters in place, according to a map Andrés tweeted out Monday.

How do we organize a response in Bahamas? Here’s our current map we are working from.... @WCKitchen has kitchens ready to go and shelters mapped out. If kitchens are destroyed, we build one and cook in big paella pans! https://t.co/yNzrfrKIaS pic.twitter.com/fa4sBN8qMe — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 1, 2019

“If kitchens are destroyed, we build one and cook in big paella pans!” he said on Twitter.

World Central Kitchen has two kitchens set up at Castaways Resort & Suites and the Grand Lucayan Resort. It has another kitchen set up at the Abaco Beach Resort and one in Nassau, at Atlantis Bahamas.

Those interested in donating, can click here. Those interested in learning how they can volunteer with the nonprofit can click here.

Bahamas Red Cross Society says #HelpUsHelp

The Red Cross’s Bahama Branch is requesting help for its Dorian-relief program. Supplies include canned goods, water, toiletries, bedding and batteries. Monetary donations can be made through bahamasredcross.org. Other donation options can be found in their Facebook post below:

FIU Strong

Florida International University has activated “FIU Strong” to support students, faculty and alumni who may be impacted by the disaster Hurricane Dorian has caused in the Bahamas, university President Mark B. Rosenberg announced Monday morning on the school’s Instagram account.

“One hundred percent of the money raised will go directly to assist Panthers in need,” according to the school’s website.

Those interested in learning how they can donate, click here.

This piece will continue to be updated with new volunteer, drives and donation information.