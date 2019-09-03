Most schools, colleges and universities open Wednesday following Hurricane Dorian

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

South Florida is getting back to normal after bracing for one of the most ferocious storms in decades. That means most schools, colleges and universities are back in session Wednesday following Hurricane Dorian’s no-show.

Broward County Public Schools announced that schools will reopen Wednesday. A previously scheduled School Board meeting will also go on as planned.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Monday that the district planned to open schools and resume operations on Wednesday unless there was a shift in Dorian’s forecasted track. No further announcement has been made as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Miami Dade College will also resume classes on Wednesday. Florida International University also announced it will reopen and resume regular operations on Wednesday.

St. Thomas University will reopen on Wednesday but classes will resume on Thursday.

The University of Miami will also have class Wednesday.

This list will be updated as more announcements regarding schools, colleges and universities are made.