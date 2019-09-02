Hurricane
Hurricane Dorian canceled the school day, but not the work day. Where the 1-day camps are
Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian
With Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Tuesday classes cancelled by Hurricane Dorian’s threat, Miami-Dade County Parks’ will give working parents a child care option via one-day camps at 22 county parks.
Camps will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $5 per kid. Parents must pack lunch and snacks.
Participating parks are (in alphabetical order):
Arcola Lakes Park, 1301 NW 83rd St.
Continental Park, 10000 SW 82nd Ave.
Country Village Park, 6550 NW 188th Terr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Park, 6000 NW 32nd Ct.
Eureka Villas Park, 14301 SW 180th St.
Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216th St.
Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave.
Hammocks Community Park, 9885 Hammocks Blvd.
Highland Oaks Park, 20300 NE 24th Ave.
Jefferson Reaves, Sr. Park, 3090 NW 50th St.
Kendale Lakes Park, 7850 SW 142nd Ave.
Little River Park, 10524 NW 24th Ave.
Live Like Bella Park, 29305 Illinois Rd.
Naranja Park, 14150 SW 264th St.
North Trail Park, 780 NW 127th Ave.
Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St.
Rockway Park, 9460 SW 27th Dr.
Ruben Dario Park, 9825 W. Flagler St.
Sgt. Joseph Delancy Richmond Heights Park, 14450 Boggs Dr.
South Dade Park, 28151 SW 164th Ave.
West Perrine Park, 10301 SW 170th Terr.
