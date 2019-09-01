Broward public schools will be closed on Tuesday Sept. 3 due to Hurricane Dorian

Broward Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, due to the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian. Miami

Broward County Schools announced on Sunday that all schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3 as the county prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

In the case of emergency evacuations, some of the schools are converted into hurricane shelters.

Much of Broward County was placed under a tropical storm watch on Sunday morning. The city of Fort Lauderdale, along with surrounding municipalities such as Pembroke Pines, Plantation and Tamarac, could expect wind gusts of 39-73 mph by Tuesday.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools were scheduled to reopen as normal on Tuesday, Sept. 3, after the holiday weekend.