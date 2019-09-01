Hurricane
Broward public schools will be closed on Tuesday Sept. 3 due to Hurricane Dorian
Broward County Schools announced on Sunday that all schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3 as the county prepares for Hurricane Dorian.
In the case of emergency evacuations, some of the schools are converted into hurricane shelters.
Much of Broward County was placed under a tropical storm watch on Sunday morning. The city of Fort Lauderdale, along with surrounding municipalities such as Pembroke Pines, Plantation and Tamarac, could expect wind gusts of 39-73 mph by Tuesday.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools were scheduled to reopen as normal on Tuesday, Sept. 3, after the holiday weekend.
