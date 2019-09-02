What’s open and closed around South Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches?

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Though Hurricane Dorian’s effects haven’t yet reached South Florida, local organizations are taking precaution and closing until the Category 4 storm passes.

Here is a list of what is open and closed for the next few days:

Schools:

Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools are closed on Tuesday

Palm Beach County schools will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Florida International University and Miami Dade College have canceled classes on Tuesday

Transportation:

Miami International Airport is open, but warns customers some flights are canceled and to arrive at least two hours early

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed as of noon Monday

Palm Beach International is closed

Tri-Rail service has been suspended

Brightline service has been suspended for Monday

PortMiami and Port Everglades are both closed

Entertainment:

Kennedy Space Center is closed through Tuesday

Pérez Art Museum Miami is closed

All Topgolf Miami locations are closed on Monday

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Science Museum is open on Monday until 6 p.m.

Health: