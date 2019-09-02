Hurricane
What’s open and closed around South Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches?
Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian
Though Hurricane Dorian’s effects haven’t yet reached South Florida, local organizations are taking precaution and closing until the Category 4 storm passes.
Here is a list of what is open and closed for the next few days:
Schools:
- Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools are closed on Tuesday
- Palm Beach County schools will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Florida International University and Miami Dade College have canceled classes on Tuesday
Transportation:
- Miami International Airport is open, but warns customers some flights are canceled and to arrive at least two hours early
- Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed as of noon Monday
- Palm Beach International is closed
- Tri-Rail service has been suspended
- Brightline service has been suspended for Monday
- PortMiami and Port Everglades are both closed
Entertainment:
- Kennedy Space Center is closed through Tuesday
- Pérez Art Museum Miami is closed
- All Topgolf Miami locations are closed on Monday
- The Phillip and Patricia Frost Science Museum is open on Monday until 6 p.m.
Health:
- Kendall Regional Medical Center is open and operating normally
- The Department of Health in Broward County is closed Monday and Tuesday
