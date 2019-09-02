Hurricane Dorian live blog: Juno Beach braces for impact

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Keep up with news and live reports from the Florida coast as Hurricane Dorian continues its slow crawl to the state. This post will be continually updated throughout the day.

JUNO BEACH BRACES FOR IMPACT

The ocean churns at the Juno Beach Pier on Monday Sept. 2 Sarah Blaskey sblaskey@miamiherald.com

10:28 A.M. Windows around town were shuttered but cars still moved along the A1A where a few joggers and cyclists got in a last minute work out before the storm.

If Hurricane Dorian does not turn North as predicted, Juno Beach would be in for nearly a direct hit. On Tuesday morning, winds were picking up but residents remained confident.

“It’s going North,” said Ann Huff, a 30 year Juno Beach resident. “When I was pregnant I knew I was going to have a boy. I have the same feeling here. It’s going North.”

Huff and her husband Brandt and their French Bulldog a bandit huddled under a sea grape tree, waiting for an intermittent rain shower to pass before heading to the beach.

Around 10 am, mid-tide waves we already touching the Juno Beach pier, located just north of the Loggerhead Marine Life Sanctuary. Round turtle eggs littered the dark sand under the pier, where stormy conditions on top of a king tied had already torn up their nests.

Several dozen local residents had made their way to the beach, where they walked dogs and took pictures of the churning ocean.

“We’re out here to see what it’s like before whatever’s going to happen happens,” said Jill Dawson, who walked the beach with her husband Brian and their dog Jax.

“We’re hoping it goes north, praying it goes north,” Dawson said.

Two kite surfers braved the conditions as crowds of people looked on, catching the last rays of sunlight before barricading themselves into their homes with the weather channel on. Most of Juno Beach is in an evacuation zone C. So far only zones A and B have evacuation orders. — SARAH BLASKEY

VERO BEACH RESIDENTS URGED TO EVACUATE

Beach goers in Sexton Plaza watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to Florida’s Treasure Coast on Monday, September 2, 2019. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

9:39 A.M. Vero Beach residents gathered in Sexton Plaza to look at the increasing choppy surf.

A blustery wind blew salt and sand as Officer Jennifer Brumley advised people to heed the evacuation order given for communities east of U.S. Highway 1.

She put it simply — the storm continues west and has not made the desperately needed turn north, so cross over to the mainland now before conditions force police to close the bridges.

“People have been talking about this turn, but it hasn’t turned yet,” Brumley said. “It’s still heading west. It could turn, we want it to turn, but what if it doesn’t?” — JOEY FLECHAS

AIRBNB OFFERING FREE HOUSING TO HURRICANE EVACUEES AND RELIEF WORKERS

9:27 a.m. Airbnb has launched its “Open Homes Program,” which provides free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The program is available through Sept. 16. — RENE RODRIGUEZ

AIRPORT CLOSURES

9:13 a.m. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport will close at noon Monday “until further notice” due to the Hurricane Dorian threat. Miami International Airport remains open for now. Check with your airline. — DAVID J. NEAL