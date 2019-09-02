Hurricane
What trains, airports and boat ports have been affected by Hurricane Dorian
Here’s how South Florida’s plane, train, automobile and boat transportation have been affected by Hurricane Dorian.
AIRPORTS
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport — Will close at noon Monday. Check with your airline for flight alterations.
Miami International Airport — Normal service.
Palm Beach International Airport — Will close Monday. Check with your airline to adjust your plans.
LOCAL MASS TRANSIT
Metrorail and Metrobus — Sunday service, as is standard for Labor Day.
Broward County Transit — Bus service suspended Monday.
Palm Tran — No route service. Only service to shelters.
AUTOMOBILES
Drawbridges in Broward and Miami-Dade — Nobody will get stuck. All bridges are locked down until further notice.
TRAINS
Tri-Rail — Not running until further notice.
Brightline/Virgin Trains USA — Not running Monday.
BOATS
Drawbridges in Broward and Miami-Dade — As stated above, all are locked down until further notice.
Port of Miami — Closed to vessel traffic.
Port Everglades — Closed to all boat traffic.
