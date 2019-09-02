What trains, airports and boat ports have been affected by Hurricane Dorian

Floridians make final preparations for Hurricane Dorian Nick Smiciklas makes his final preparations to his home in Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane warning was issued for Indian River County as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nick Smiciklas makes his final preparations to his home in Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane warning was issued for Indian River County as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast.

Here’s how South Florida’s plane, train, automobile and boat transportation have been affected by Hurricane Dorian.

AIRPORTS

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport — Will close at noon Monday. Check with your airline for flight alterations.

Miami International Airport — Normal service.

Palm Beach International Airport — Will close Monday. Check with your airline to adjust your plans.

LOCAL MASS TRANSIT

Metrorail and Metrobus — Sunday service, as is standard for Labor Day.

Broward County Transit — Bus service suspended Monday.

Palm Tran — No route service. Only service to shelters.

AUTOMOBILES

Drawbridges in Broward and Miami-Dade — Nobody will get stuck. All bridges are locked down until further notice.

TRAINS

Tri-Rail — Not running until further notice.

Brightline/Virgin Trains USA — Not running Monday.

BOATS

Port of Miami — Closed to vessel traffic.

Port Everglades — Closed to all boat traffic.