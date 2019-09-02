Hurricane
Uber is offering free rides to Florida’s shelters as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Just before the announcement of the first Hurricane Dorian evacuations Sunday, Uber announced free round trips valued at up to $20 each way to and from state-approved shelters around the state.
Shelters included in this offer can be found here.
Those with the ride-sharing app need to open it, then hit “Payment.” After scrolling down to Promotions, hit “Add Promo Code.”
The promotional code to add is DORIANRELIEF, then tap “Add.”
Pick any of the included shelters as a destination.
