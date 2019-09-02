Uber is offering free rides to Florida’s shelters as Hurricane Dorian approaches

What Uber, Lyft riders can do to stay safe To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe.

Just before the announcement of the first Hurricane Dorian evacuations Sunday, Uber announced free round trips valued at up to $20 each way to and from state-approved shelters around the state.

Shelters included in this offer can be found here.

Those with the ride-sharing app need to open it, then hit “Payment.” After scrolling down to Promotions, hit “Add Promo Code.”

The promotional code to add is DORIANRELIEF, then tap “Add.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pick any of the included shelters as a destination.

If you decide to go to a shelter, please do not be afraid, the Sheriff’s Office is NOT checking anyone’s immigration status. We want you and your family to be safe, so do not be concerned about being deported or any type of action due to your status here in the U.S. Just be Safe. pic.twitter.com/VE6OjHCv7f — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 31, 2019