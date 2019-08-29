Need storage space before Dorian? This company is offering 30 days free

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

U-Haul storage locations in 54 Florida cities are offering help for those who need space for stuff that needs to be put away as the path of Hurricane Dorian puts it on a Florida track.

Dorian-affected residents can get 30 days of free storage at 91 U-Haul locations around Florida, U-Haul International announced Thursday. The 54 cities include the metropolitan areas of Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando, as well as Gainesville and Tallahassee.

“Hurricanes create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they want to protect,” said U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida President Cal Conner said. “As a member of so many Florida communities, we are in a unique position to help by extending our free disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout the state.”

To check availability, go to the U-Haul website, find the storage facility nearest you and call directly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW