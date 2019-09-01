Mandatory evacuation ordered in Palm Beach, Martin counties; includes Mar-a-Lago

Uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian’s path stirs anxiety in Vero Beach Vero Beach residents continue to prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vero Beach residents continue to prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Palm Beach County and Martin County are being issued Sunday starting at 1 p.m., as a now-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian approaches the Bahamas and Florida’s east coast, state emergency director Jared Moskowitz said.

The orders — for Zones A and B in both counties — affect about 215,000 people in all. Shelters are opening in those counties at the same time, Moskowitz said.

State officials have said they expect to lift highway tolls when evacuations begin.

Palm Beach County is one of the state’s most populous regions, and the zones named in the evacuation orders cover long swaths of the county’s beach front, including President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort. The storm’s uncertain track puts much of Florida’s eastern coastal counties at risk of the storm’s powerful winds and rain.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The announcement came as Hurricane Dorian’s maximum sustained winds had reached 175 mph as it approached the Bahamas. Forecasters say the storm could linger over the islands of the Bahamas for more than a day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related stories from Miami Herald hurricane Hurricane Dorian closes in on northern Bahamas September 01, 2019 08:02 AM