Tropical Storm Dorian is getting stronger — and may become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian’s strength is steadily increasing, and forecasters say it may become a hurricane.

The storm is approaching the Windward Islands Monday and has maximum sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west at 14 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a tropical storm watch for Grenada and its dependencies. Also under a tropical storm watch are Martinique and Dominica.

The fourth tropical storm of the season will bring two to four inches of rain to Barbados, the Windward Islands and Dominica, with isolated amounts as high as six inches, according to the center.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Monday advisory shows Dorian becoming a Category 1 hurricane by 2 a.m. Thursday.

However, the weather service said it’s still too soon to determine how it will directly affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands or Hispaniola. Watches may be required later Monday.

If Dorian does become a hurricane, Hispaniola’s rugged terrain is expected to significantly weaken it back to a tropical depression with wind speeds less than 39 miles per hour by 2 a.m. Friday.

It’s still too soon to tell what if any impacts it will bring to Florida.