Tropical Storm Watch issued by Barbados — and when Dorian could become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian, sitting southeast of land in the Caribbean, is expected to head west at about 13 mph Sunday, then west-northwest Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

And, Wednesday, sustained winds could reach Category 1 hurricane speeds.

Sunday’s 5 a.m. public advisory for Dorian from the NWS said, “Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea.”

Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and the Windward and Leeward Islands probably will do so also Sunday. The extended possible forecast track includes Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic affected by Friday.

There will be another advisory at 8 a.m.