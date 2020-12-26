It was colder in South Florida than it was in Maine this morning. But was it a record?

First thing you did this Saturday morning — even before making the coffee?

Bet it was to check your phones to see what the temperature reading was if you live in South Florida.

Temperatures dipped to the mid 40s in South Florida, as in this 46 degree reading in Miami-Dade, Dec. 26, 2020. Wind chills in the upper 30s in parts of Broward. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

You saw the mid-40s in Miami-Dade and Broward, like 46 degrees in Kendall around 7 a.m., with wind chills as low as 39 degrees in Pompano Beach and 41 in Opa-locka, reported CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

Cold morning in SoFlo! Here's a look at current wind chills - Feels-like 39° in Pompano Beach and the low 40s across Broward #coldweather #FLwx #winter #SouthFlorida @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/rfew7qCcbD — Jennifer Correa (@JenniferWXwoman) December 26, 2020

If Sylvester Stallone woke early to unpack around his new house in Palm Beach County where it was about 43 degrees he might have thought he bought a lakefront property in Caribou, Maine where it was actually warmer than South Florida: 47 degrees there, the National Weather Service in Miami said.

12/26:Hey, we were colder than Caribou earlier this morning,but take a look at the temps- Miami, FL & Caribou, ME are pretty close! Fortunately for us, we warm up to the 60s today whereas Caribou plummets into the teens overnight.



Hey @NWSCaribou, we can share some sun with you! pic.twitter.com/ZBpkaGtijz — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 26, 2020

Even the Florida Keys felt the chill from the Christmas cold front that made Boxing Day morning even colder than South Florida’s coldest Christmas since the mid-1980s.

Temperatures along the Keys island chain ran from 58 degrees in Key West at the southernmost point to 55 degrees in North Key Largo, reported WSVN meteorologist Jessica Fernandez.

COLD KEYS: Even the Florida Keys are chilly this morning! 50's and low 60's across the area! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kNQMDM2hPX — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

Was this record cold for Miami?

No, South Florida did not see any cold records broken said meteorologist Paxton Fell at the National Weather Service in Miami. The record low for South Florida was a freezing 32 degrees way back in 1906, she said. Theodore Roosevelt was the U.S. president and John Sewell was the third mayor of a young Miami back then.

Saturday’s chill wasn’t the coldest day of 2020 in South Florida either, Fell said, noting that Miami woke up to temperatures in the lower 40s in January.

12/26 7:45AM: On this LAST Saturday of 2020 (can you believe it?!) we have some chilly temps! Check out those 30s west of Lake Okeechobee! Highs today will be quick to moderate but another chilly start tomorrow morning is forecast, though not as cold as this morning. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/AIouTCZt0y — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 26, 2020

What about New Year’s Eve in South Florida?

A gradual warming trend will begin later Saturday, though Fell said some parts of South Florida could still see lows in the upper 40s Sunday morning.

Highs will reach 63 degrees Saturday, with lows in the upper 50s at night and after a cool start Sunday morning, temperatures will aim for a high of about 71 degrees in the afternoon and lows of 65 degrees Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies through the holiday week. Your next best chance of rain is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — Thursday and Friday — when rain chances are currently 40%.

The end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 in South Florida will happen with temperatures between 67 degrees and 73, according to the weather service.