Yo, South Florida! Sylvester Stallone’s a property owner again. So who are his neighbors?

Actor Sylvester Stallone visited the Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with Mayor Jim Kenney in April 2018, while he was there filming “Creed II.” Stallone reportedly bought property in Palm Beach County, Florida, in December 2020. TNS

Will Florida welcome Sylvester Stallone back as a resident after a 22-year absence?

Stallone, 74, is about to find out as reports have him a new property owner of a $35.4 million mansion in Palm Beach County.

According to WPTV-Channel 5 in West Palm Beach, the star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” film franchises bought a lakefront mansion just before Christmas, along with surrounding property in a community known as the Manana Estates in county real estate records.

The Bermuda-styled property on the northern end of Palm Beach County at 1480 N. Lake Way would be a seven-bedroom home for Sly and his wife Jennifer Flavin. The gated property was built in 2014 and stands on 1½ acres. There is 13,241 square feet of living space, with 253 feet of lakefront upon which there’s a dock and a sandy beach just off the seawall, The Palm Beach Daily News reported.

The Real Deal reports Stallone bought the home in the name of Southpaw Trust — a reference to his “Rocky” character from the 1976 film that won the Oscar for best picture. Sly’s company bought from sellers Cindy L. and Ronald G. McMackin, who own the engineering subcontracting firm Pan-Pacific Mechanical in California and Hawaii.

Stallone and his wife have a home in California, too.

Stallone’s South Florida neighbors

So who might ring Stallone up to borrow some sugar or run by a housewarming gift? His nabes would include British rock star Rod Stewart, 75, who has had a home in Palm Beach County for some time. Rod the Mod made a bit of bothersome news when he and his son, Sean, were charged with simple battery by the Palm Beach Police Department after allegedly getting into an altercation with a man working as a security guard employed by the Breakers Palm Beach resort for a private New Year’s event last year.

Jon Bon Jovi, Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh also have winter homes not far from Stallone’s potential return to South Florida living, according to the Daily News.

Stallone’s Miami mansion

Sylvester Stallone’s house on the bay in a July 17, 1996 file photo. Tim Chapman Miami Herald file

Stallone previously had a home and dock along Biscayne Bay on a lush street in Miami in the mid-1990s, almost next door to Madonna — which kept the quiet, somewhat secluded neighborhood near Vizcaya, Alice Wainwright Park, Mercy Hospital and Coconut Grove hopping for a time.

Some still remember the Oscar season-like parties that attracted Hollywood stars and Miami Beach royalty like the Bee Gees. The state wasn’t always as big a fan of Sly as Philadelphia was for Stallone’s beloved “Rocky” character.

There, the Philadelphia Museum of Art put up a statue of the star in his Rocky trunks.

Florida, in 1997, cited Sly for having 14 illegal “Keep Out” buoys in Biscayne Bay ringing his mansion, the Miami Herald reported.

One of the “Keep Out” buoys that Sylvester Stallone had around his property behind his former Miami home in this mid-1990s file photo. The state did not want that buoy there. Peter Andrew Bosch Miami Herald file

Stallone paid $8 million for that “Rancho Rambo,” as some called it, compound south of Rickenbacker Causeway on Southeast Brickell Avenue in 1993. Stallone held onto the 11.7-acre compound for about five years. The Miami home’s value went over $27.5 million after Stallone made additions. Madonna’s gone, too.

Maybe she could be lured back to South Florida for some retro-90s living?