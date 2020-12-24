You may have heard about the coldest Christmas to come. But something rotten comes first

The coldest Christmas of the century South Florida is still set to happen, so brace yourself. Get your churros and hot chocolate now, and watch out for falling iguanas.

The National Weather Service has been predicting temperatures in the 40s Friday night, with wind chills in the 30s in most areas outside of southeastern Florida, and that forecast has not changed.

The forecast high for Christmas in South Florida is just 63 degrees and, according to the weather service, the last time the high was that low was the Y2K Christmas of 1999.

But what has boosted in the last day is the storm chances for Christmas Eve that precede the cold front’s arrival.

Originally around 30%, the storm chance is now 60%.

According to the weather service, a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, with inland and northern South Florida expecting the brunt. “While unlikely, brief gusty winds will be possible with any stronger activity” as is a slight chance of flooding if the rainfall is heavy. A waterspout also can’t be ruled out.

The strong cold front arrives in the Panhandle first, Thursday morning. CBS 4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the front should make its way to South Florida just after midnight with a line of showers and some of these storms.

“The severe threat will lessen as it approaches our area but there can still be a gusty shower or storm overnight with this front,” she said on Twitter.

The temperatures will begin to warm up after Saturday, when the low that night will be 55, and then inch upward for the rest of the weekend.

Shelters in Miami-Dade will be open until the day after Christmas.

For help with homeless sheltering contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 877-994-4357 or 305-375-2273.

Broward County has not announced its shelter plan yet.