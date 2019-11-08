Weather News
Your weather forecast through Veterans Day. Are you ready for the fall?
Forecasters, like CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, are putting quotes around “cold front” to note the belated arrival of fall in South Florida this weekend.
Quotes because “cold front” is a rather loaded term given that temperatures will only dip as low as the 70s.
But we’ll take it and revel in Gonzalez’s note that Friday is “the final day of the summer-like weather pattern.”
Especially since she, and fellow meteorologists, like WSVN’s Vivian Gonzalez, point out that Friday in South Florida still promises a steamy “near record heat” with temperatures torching at about 87 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Miami has the area a bit cooler, the mid-80s, but adds the potential for some thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, as the front approaches — first arriving in central Florida and then teasing us Saturday and Sunday.
The front could also bring high surf conditions to Palm Beach County beaches Saturday afternoon into the evening and there is a chance of high rip currents along South Florida beaches this weekend.
Should be a nice Veterans Day on Monday for all of South Florida’s parades and activities, though.
Highs are expected around 80 to 83 degrees with only a 10% to 20% chance of showers. Lows around 73 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.
