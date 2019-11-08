Your weather forecast through Veterans Day. Are you ready for the fall?

Forecasters, like CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, are putting quotes around “cold front” to note the belated arrival of fall in South Florida this weekend.

Quotes because “cold front” is a rather loaded term given that temperatures will only dip as low as the 70s.

But we’ll take it and revel in Gonzalez’s note that Friday is “the final day of the summer-like weather pattern.”

Final day of the Summer-Like weather pattern! We may tie or break some record highs today as temperatures climb to the upper 80s. But thankfully a “cool front” is on the way to bring some relief & this weekend our highs will be closer to normal around 80 degrees. @CBSMiami #cbs4 pic.twitter.com/QZsspHWG1p — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 8, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Especially since she, and fellow meteorologists, like WSVN’s Vivian Gonzalez, point out that Friday in South Florida still promises a steamy “near record heat” with temperatures torching at about 87 degrees.

NEARING RECORDS: It will be steamy ahead of our 1st Fall cold front. Some areas could break records. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Nbhj4eJDbZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 8, 2019

The National Weather Service in Miami has the area a bit cooler, the mid-80s, but adds the potential for some thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, as the front approaches — first arriving in central Florida and then teasing us Saturday and Sunday.

The front could also bring high surf conditions to Palm Beach County beaches Saturday afternoon into the evening and there is a chance of high rip currents along South Florida beaches this weekend.

Should be a nice Veterans Day on Monday for all of South Florida’s parades and activities, though.

Highs are expected around 80 to 83 degrees with only a 10% to 20% chance of showers. Lows around 73 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.