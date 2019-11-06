Miami ‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore is grand marshal at Veterans Day parade. And he’s giving back

Miami Beach’s Veterans Day Parade promises an infusion of some real Miami-steeped soul.

That’s because Sam Moore, Overtown-born, Miami music royalty is the grand marshal for the Miami Beach parade along Ocean Drive Monday morning.

The singer behind Sam & Dave hits like “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’” and “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby” will also lend his voice to the 17-member a capella choir from Miami Arts Studio. The choir performs under the direction of Cuban-American vocalist and educator Cindy Ellis.

“It is hard to explain what it means to me to be asked to be the grand marshal of the Miami Beach Veterans Day parade honoring the men and women who have given their lives, their service, to us all so we can be free,” Moore said.

Moore, 84, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame for the 1967 smash, “Soul Man,” and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, among other honors.

In March, the Sam & Dave recording of “Soul Man,” a song written by the late Isaac Hayes, was entered into the National Registry at the Library of Congress for its historical import.

Before he found fame as part of the R&B duo with the late Dave Prater, Moore had attended Overtown’s Phillis Wheatley and Paul Laurence Dunbar elementary schools.

Moore, who now lives in Coral Gables with his wife Joyce, hasn’t forgotten the effect public education in Miami had on his career.

The couple started music programs at the two elementary schools.

“Joyce and I have been concerned for years that when music and the arts were removed from school curriculum around the country we’ve watched generations of children that lack a true connection to our great American culture and history,” Moore said.

“Being able to put a music program back into the two schools that I attended growing up Overtown through Little Kids Rock is something we’d like to hope has made a difference for those kids. We’re hoping we’re doing something significant and we hope to do more.”

Moore is also an artist in residence with Florida International University.

If you go

What: Miami Beach Veterans Day Parade & Picnic, with Grand Marshal Sam Moore

When: 11:11 a.m. Monday for the parade, noon picnic

Where: The parade is along Ocean Drive from Fifth to 14th streets. After the parade, there will be a demonstration from the All-Veterans Parachute Team and picnic at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr.

Cost: Free

Information: Visit miamibeachfl.gov.