Parades, ceremonies and salutes. Here’s the lowdown on Veterans Day events

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Veterans Day, here’s a list of events being held this weekend and Monday:

SUNDAY

Town of Miami Lakes Veteran’s Day Parade: The parade will be run 10 a.m. to noon at 6075 Miami Lakes Drive, and can be viewed from multiple locations along Ludlam Road from Bull Run Road to Eagles Nest. Call 305-364-6100.

City of Hialeah Police Honor Guard participate in the 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Sunday, November 11, 2018. C.M. GUERRERO Miami Herald File

MONDAY

Miami Beach Veterans Parade and Demonstration: Miami Beach will have its annual parade along Ocean Drive from 5th to 13th streets. The parade is followed by a ceremony, a picnic, and a festival with a demonstration from the All-Veterans Parachute Team at Lummus Park. The event begins at 11:11 a.m. For more information, visit miamibeachfl.gov.

North Miami Veterans Day Ceremony: The event starts at 10 a.m. at Griffing Park, Northeast 123rd Street and West Dixie Highway. For more information, call 305-895-9840 or visit NorthMiamiFL.gov/Celebrate.

Aventura Salutes America’s Veterans: The ceremony includes local veterans sharing personal reflections, patriotic performances by the Aventura City of Excellence School, a World War II display and participation from local veterans groups. The 10 a.m. event will be at the Aventura Government Center, 19200 W. Country Club Dr. For more information, call 305-466-8930.

City of Doral Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony: The event will include a ceremony, guest speakers and musical performances. The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park, 10190 NW 33rd St. For more information, visit cityofdoral.com

Pinecrest Veterans Day Ceremony: The event will have a presentation from Honor Guard, patriotic music, and a free picnic lunch. It will all start at 11 a.m. at Veterans Wayside Park, 11111 Pinecrest Parkway. C all 305-284-0900.