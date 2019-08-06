Weather News
Winds could exceed the speed limit in afternoon storms. Flood advisory in Miami-Dade
A line of strong thunderstorms is moving east through Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties Tuesday afternoon.
The typical South Florida weather pattern is still concerning enough that the National Weather Service warns that some of these cloudbursts could have winds gusting to 55 mph — assuredly faster than your morning and rush hour commutes on South Florida’s roadways.
A flood advisory has been issued for Aventura, Miami Gardens, Hialeah, Doral and North Miami until 5:30 p.m.
There is also the possibility of funnel clouds.
Watch out on the roads
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue suggested some safety tips we should be accustomed to: Don’t drive through flooded areas (not always easy to tell, as the red battery light on our dashboard flashes angrily) and to avoid downed power lines.
The weather pattern has held since late last week and is expected to continue until storm chances dip on Friday and the weekend.
Tropics watch
The National Hurricane Center doesn’t detect tropical activity and doesn’t expect any formations in the next two days.
Comments