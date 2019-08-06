Winds could exceed the speed limit in afternoon storms. Flood advisory in Miami-Dade

No exit in South Florida for afternoon storms as another round on Aug. 6, 2019, brought storms into Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, with a warning of possible funnel cloud activity. hcohen@miamiherald.com

A line of strong thunderstorms is moving east through Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties Tuesday afternoon.

The typical South Florida weather pattern is still concerning enough that the National Weather Service warns that some of these cloudbursts could have winds gusting to 55 mph — assuredly faster than your morning and rush hour commutes on South Florida’s roadways.

A flood advisory has been issued for Aventura, Miami Gardens, Hialeah, Doral and North Miami until 5:30 p.m.

There is also the possibility of funnel clouds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aug 6 - 3PM: Lines of strong storms continue to move east, now entering the Palm Beach, Broward & Miami-Dade metro areas. Gusts up to 55 mph and funnel clouds are possible. — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 6, 2019

Watch out on the roads

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue suggested some safety tips we should be accustomed to: Don’t drive through flooded areas (not always easy to tell, as the red battery light on our dashboard flashes angrily) and to avoid downed power lines.

Parts of #SouthFlorida are experiencing heavy rains & thunderstorms. #MDFR urges you to stay safe by:



️ Avoid driving through flooded areas.

️ If you see downed power lines on the road, don’t drive over the line or drive around emergency vehicles blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/lRqZdRZ0oB — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) August 6, 2019

The weather pattern has held since late last week and is expected to continue until storm chances dip on Friday and the weekend.

Tropics watch

No tropical activity on Aug. 6, 2018. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center doesn’t detect tropical activity and doesn’t expect any formations in the next two days.