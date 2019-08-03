Possible funnel cloud activity, flooding in round of weather warnings for South Florida

A tropical wave crossing the Bahamas will bring rain to Florida A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it’s bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it’s bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to Florida.

The National Weather Service in Miami put parts of Miami-Dade and Broward County under a significant weather advisory Saturday afternoon as a line of strong thunderstorms soaked Dania Beach and Hollywood all the way down to Doral, Key Biscayne, Kendall and close to Perrine.

A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of #MiamiDade and southern #Broward counties through 3:45 pm edt. #NWSMiami #Miami pic.twitter.com/QVywmLgfPh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 3, 2019

That advisory warned of winds up to 45 mph and possible funnel cloud activity.

Parts of Broward including Parkland, Coral Springs, Tamarac and Margate were under a severe thunderstorm warning alert, too, through 4:45 p.m. “Take note ... remain inside and away from windows,” NBC6 meteorologist Ryan Phillips said on Twitter.

Flood advisories

But that’s just one part of Saturday afternoons weather woes in South Florida.

There is also a flood advisory alert for Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties until 7:15 p.m. Saturday. And a marine warning for Broward and Palm Beach.

Areas in Miami-Dade in the flood warning area include Brownsville, Norland, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Kendall and into the Hammocks.

High tides already led to some flooding in parts of Miami Beach by Saturday morning, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

North and Central Palm Beach are in the flood warning box.

The rains, which have been stop and go Saturday, as predicted, are expected to taper off a bit Saturday night before flaring again, said CBS4 chief meteorologist Craig Setzter on Twitter.

Showers & thunderstorms increasing as expected Saturday afternoon. Watch out for spotty downpours, gusty winds, & frequent lightning with the heavier storms. Rain fades this evening & returns tomorrow. #SetzerSays @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/r6F4zRnsZw — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) August 3, 2019

Clear skies over the Keys

The view in the Florida Keys?

Much different. Call it the Sunshine State in parts of the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon after a wet Friday that sent canal waters up near and almost over the docks in Big Pine Key.

Gorgeous skies on the waters off Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2019. Other parts of South Florida were under severe storm alerts and flooding warnings. Jennifer Barr Lefelar For the Miami Herald

Update on tropical wave

South Florida’s nasty weekend weather isn’t related to a tropical wave churning showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

That system is expected to move west-northwestward toward the northern Lesser Antilles into Sunday and Monday but its threat to Florida and the rest of the U.S. coast is slim, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday in its 1 p.m. update.

“Upper level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development early next week,” the center said.

National Hurricane Center’s 1 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, advisory on a tropical wave in the Atlantic shows chances of development at a low 20% over five days. National Hurricane Center