Will this tropical disturbance affect Florida? There’s a change in the forecast later this week

A tropical disturbance is expected to douse South Florida later this week.

The National Hurricane Center forecast shows the system moving near or over the Straits of Florida and the Bahamas by the end of the week and into next weekend, with a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days.

There is a 20 percent chance the system will develop into a serious weather system in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly rain-free, with a 20 percent chance. But it will stay hot, with “feel-like” temperatures of 100, said CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

But the rain chance, thanks to the disturbance, surges to 40 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and shoots up to 70 percent Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chance in the Keys is 40 percent through the weekend.

