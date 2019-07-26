He was paving a street when he was struck by lightning, cops say. He should recover

A man was struck by lightning July 26, 2019 as he worked in Doral. CBS4

A man working outside on a Doral street Friday afternoon was struck by lightning as he stood by a tree to avoid the rain, police say.

The 59-year-old man was taken as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital, Miami-Dade Fire rescue said. The man, who police said was hit in the shoulder, was expected to recover.

The incident happened along 114th Avenue and 70th Street around 2:30 p.m as he worked with a crew to pave the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the incident is a reminder of how quickly the weather can turn and how important it is to be careful in inclement weather.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We recommend the 30, 30 rule,” said spokeswoman Erika Benitez. “If you hear thunder within 30 seconds of seeing lightning, always take cover. It means it’s close.”