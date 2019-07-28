There’s a disturbance out there. The chances it develops into something more? Not zero

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A disturbance in the Caribbean could drop serious rain on Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic by midweek before proceeding to South Florida, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast

But the chances it gets to South Florida as more than the garden variety summer storm is minimal. The NWS’ Tropical Weather Outlook puts the chance of forming into even a tropical depression at 10 percent by midday Tuesday and only 20 percent by midday Friday.

The 2 p.m. update from the NWS’ National Hurricane Center says not much development is expected while the “persistent area of cloudiness and thunderstorms” is over land. Once over the Straits of Florida, however, “conditions could be a little more conducive for development to occur.”

As for the NWS’ projections on regular weather, look for highs in the high 80s to 90 degrees but with a chance of rain only at 20 percent each day for Miami. Other than the heat, which could reach heat indexes of 102 to 108 degrees, no hazardous weather is expected.

