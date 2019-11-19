Traffic is so bad on the way to I-395 that cars are driving over the plastic poles

A crash has left traffic in a gridlock on Interstate 95 and drivers are so desperate, they’re driving over plastic poles.

A crash has left traffic in a gridlock on Interstate 95 — and drivers are so desperate, they’re driving over plastic poles.

The crash shut down the I-95 southbound ramp to Exit 2D I-395 East during Tuesday’s morning rush hour, according to the Florida Department of Transportations Live Camera Database.

Aeiral video taken by WSVN shows traffic backed up for miles.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays on I-95 SB lanes due to crash. The ramp to Exit 2D I-395 East has been shut down. pic.twitter.com/MoVKv0HjLB — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 19, 2019

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Traffic cameras recorded drivers going over the plastic poles earlier in the day to get around the crash, which is “in the worst section of 395,” according to Total Traffic Miami.

Traffic Alert

Crash w/ tractor trailer in the worst section of 395! East of 95.

️ 95 SB ramp backups & delays back to NW 62nd!

️ Drivers are going over the plastic poles to get around the crash.@wsvn @ShaOnAir @LaurenPastrana @CristinaOnAir @OfficialJoelF @sbryantWPLG pic.twitter.com/uiaJ5Rq7Qs — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 19, 2019

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

The I-95 southbound ramp reopened at 9 a.m.

Heavy delays are expected in the area. Drivers should seek alternate routes.