Broward County
Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Deerfield Beach, deputies say
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Virgin/Brightline train in Deerfield Beach.
The man was hit by the train near South Dixie Highway and Southwest 15th Street early Wednesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
He died at the tracks. His identity has not been released.
BSO homicide detectives are investigating.
Traffic in the surrounding area is being “impacted,” according to deputies. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
Comments