Two crashes on I-95 near Hallandale Beach may mess up your commute this morning

There are two car crashes on Interstate 95 near Hallandale Beach — and one of them has shut down multiple lanes.

The major accident — which reportedly involves eight cars — happened in the northbound lanes by Hallandale Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Camera database.

All lanes were reportedly shut down but a few reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Local 10 reports.

UPDATE: There are now a few lanes open but it’s still slow going. https://t.co/bOqKwWAx5n — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzyWPLG) November 15, 2019

Express lanes from Ives Dairy Road are closed, according to Total Traffic Miami.

8 Cars Involved! 95 NB @ Hallendale

️All on the express lane shoulder.

️ 95 Express Closed from Ives Dairy. It's a mess.

Use the Turnpike / 441 / NW 27th to get to North Miami / Borwardhttps://t.co/5jxsSMBt4P — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 15, 2019

The other northbound crash happened by Hallandale Beach’s Exit 18, according to FDOT’s traffic camera’s database. One left lane is blocked.

Delays are expected in the area. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.