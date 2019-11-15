Traffic
Two crashes on I-95 near Hallandale Beach may mess up your commute this morning
There are two car crashes on Interstate 95 near Hallandale Beach — and one of them has shut down multiple lanes.
The major accident — which reportedly involves eight cars — happened in the northbound lanes by Hallandale Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Camera database.
All lanes were reportedly shut down but a few reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Local 10 reports.
Express lanes from Ives Dairy Road are closed, according to Total Traffic Miami.
The other northbound crash happened by Hallandale Beach’s Exit 18, according to FDOT’s traffic camera’s database. One left lane is blocked.
Delays are expected in the area. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
