A 14-car pileup is making your Palmetto Expressway commute more painful

Drivers, if you value your sanity, stay clear of the Palmetto Expressway.

A 14-car pileup is causing heavy delays in the southbound lanes after Northwest 122nd Street, according to WSVN.

Two left lanes and one express lane are blocked, according to Total Traffic Miami.

Video shows traffic backed up for miles before the Big Curve.

The series of crashes happened just in time for Thursday’s morning rush hour.

Drivers should seek other routes.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.