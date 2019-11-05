Don’t take Kendall Drive this morning. A fatal crash has shut down a stretch of the road

A fatal crash has shut down a section of Kendall Drive.

Two gray sedans crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Southwest 88th Street and 142nd Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One of the cars came to a final rest at an apartment complex parking lot near the intersection, said FHP spokesman Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

A man died at the crash scene, he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Two people were taken as trauma alerts to a nearby hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A picture shared by troopers on Twitter shows a car with heavy front-end damage next to the sidewalk, debris scattered across the street.

A fatal crash has shut down a section of Kendall Drive near southwest 142nd Avenue Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol

The FHP is at the site investigating.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.