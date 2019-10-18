Major accident shuts down southbound lanes on I-95, causing heavy delays

Drivers, it’s a bad day to drive on I-95 in Miami-Dade.

All southbound lanes are closed near northwest 103rd Street following a major accident, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The accident is causing heavy delays to Friday’s early morning commute.

A live traffic camera feed shows multiple police cars on the scene, officers working to redirect traffic.

Drivers who want to avoid the mess should seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.