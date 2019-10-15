Broward County
Truck crashes, overturns on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County. Drivers, expect delays
An overturned truck on Florida’s Turnpike is causing heavy delays in Broward County.
The truck was heading north on the turnpike when it rolled over south of Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The truck is on the right shoulder, said FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes. One right lane is blocked and traffic is moving at a slow pace..
Video taken by WSVN shows the truck, which the news station says is a dump truck, heavily damaged and on its side next to a home’s fence, tire tracks on the grass.
The driver was not injured, Reyes said.
Drivers who don’t want to get stuck in the slow crawl should seek alternate routes.
It’s still unclear what caused the crash. No other information was immediately available.
