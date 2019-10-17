Mother struck by 2 SUVs in hit-and-run. Police are asking for help

Yanitza Roques, 47, was struck and killed in a double hit and run. Miami-Dade Police Department

Police are still trying to find the two drivers who they say struck and killed a Florida mother last month near Miami Lakes. Now, they’re asking you for help.

Yanitza Roques, 47, and her dog were crossing the road along Northwest 67th Avenue and 170th Street just before 11 p.m. Sept. 12 when she was struck and killed by an SUV, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Another SUV — colored black — then ran over Roques, who was lying in the road, according to police.

“The victim was crossing the street near the complex with her dog and someone was making a U-turn and uh, they hit her and then another car hit her,” a neighbor told the Miami Herald news partner CBS4 last month.

Surveillance cameras recorded her dog, Mimi — a poodle— going airborne from the impact, Local 10 reported. A police spokesman said the dog survived.

Both of the drivers took off and never called for help, according to police.

Police believe the first SUV is a 2017 or newer Hyundai four-door SUV. The model and year of the black SUV is still unknown but nearby surveillance cameras recorded it driving away.

Police say a black SUV ran over the body of Yenitza Roques, 47, after she was struck and killed by another SUV. Miami-Dade Police Department

Roques’ Facebook profile says she is from Miami but lives in Port St. Lucie.

“We lost a beautiful person and would like for her to get some justice for her to get some justice for her and for [her] granddaughter,” reads a September Facebook post Roques’ daughter re-shared this month.

Miami-Dade Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the double hit-and-run.

Anyone with information that can help detectives find the two drivers is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeStoppers305.com. You can stay anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Miami-Dade Police Department