Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

This ‘Freaks and Geeks’ star got his first Pfizer dose. Then COVID hit, his father says

Pharmacist Krishna Rana, prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at the Durham VA Medical Center. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first of three to upgrade from an emergency use authorization.
Pharmacist Krishna Rana, prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at the Durham VA Medical Center. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first of three to upgrade from an emergency use authorization. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

“Freaks and Geeks” star Jerry Messing was halfway there.

The retired actor, 35, had one Pfizer shot to protect against COVID, but contracted coronavirus while waiting for the second jab, TMZ first reported.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jerry Messing (@flappy.fedora)

On Thursday, Messing was placed on a ventilator at a hospital in Tampa, Florida, his father told the gossip website. The entertainer first starting getting symptoms on Monday, suffering shortness of breath, James Messing said.

The younger Messing (also seen Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and HBO’s “Mr. Show”) is most recently known for a viral “hat tipping” meme created from his professional headshot in which he is wearing a fedora.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

The California native’s Facebook page reads, “My future tombstone: I’d explain why I’m buried here, but it’s an inside joke!” He hasn’t posted since June.

Read Next

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday for people 16 and older, making it the first of three COVID-19 shots available in the U.S. to be upgraded from emergency use authorization (EUA) to full approval.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service