Florida

He thought COVID was fake news. Now this Florida radio veteran is dead of the virus

Empty vials that contained the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Esteban Felix AP

He called coronavirus a “scam-demic” and now Dick Farrel is dead of the disease.

The former Newsmax commentator and veteran radio host died of COVID-19 complications at age 65 last Wednesday.

On one of his many inflammatory social media posts, the outspoken anti-vaxxer famously called the country’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci a “power-tripping lying freak.”

As recently as last month, Farrel posted on Facebook, “Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2 u all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?”

“Covid took one of my best friends!” wrote friend Amy Keigh Hair on Facebook after the native New Yorker’s death, about three weeks after falling ill. “RIP Dick Farrel. He is the reason I took the shot! He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me that this virus is no joke and he said, ‘I wish I had gotten it!’ “

A funeral for the West Palm Beach based media personality, whose past employers in Florida included WIOD in Miami, WPBR in Palm Beach, WJUP in Jupiter and WFLN in Arcadia, will be held Friday in Boynton Beach.

Madeleine Marr
