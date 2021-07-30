Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

People

‘Fully Moderna vaccinated’: Miami businesswoman diagnosed with breakthrough COVID

Loren Ridinger
Loren Ridinger Getty Images file

Local businesswoman Loren Ridinger shared some unfortunate but altogether too common news on Thursday: She had a breakthrough case of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Loren Ridinger (@lorenridinger)

“Why you should get vaccinated,” wrote the Market America/Shop.com mogul. “I was fully Moderna vaccinated and was told I have COVID yesterday. I have been incredibly safe, always mask but yet still exposed and got COVID four months after my vaccine.”

Read Next

It is unclear if the Miami Beach resident, who has appeared on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” has the Delta variant, which is currently on the rise.

For those who don’t think you should bother to get the shot if you get the virus anyway, she had these words: “Because if I wasn’t vaccinated I could be so much more sick. Today I am grateful for the vaccine.”

As for how the Miami Beach socialite is feeling, her symptoms are apparently manageable.

The post ends with a plea: “Please please do your body and those you love a favor and get vaccinated as it really does make the process easier. COVID is real and here for a while. Mask up.”

COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect people from getting seriously ill in the hospital or dying, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the agency notes that no vaccine is 100 percent effective and breakthrough infections can occur.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  

People

Ex-NBA star’s sister gets probation for threatening witness

July 30, 2021 3:43 PM

People

Suspect charged with shooting 2 in California movie theater

July 30, 2021 3:41 PM

People

MyPillow advertiser shunning Fox for refusal to air ad

July 30, 2021 3:34 PM

People

Broadway to require vaccinations, masks for audience members

July 30, 2021 3:17 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service