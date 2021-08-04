Miami Herald Logo
Florida

Florida woman was unruly on the plane. Things only got worse on the ground, cops say

A Florida woman made quite a scene on a trip to South Dakota last Friday night.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Mistie Justice Watkins of Daytona Beach Shores was hit with numerous charges, including disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement and unlawful occupancy after a mile-high meltdown.

According to the police report, Watkins not only caused issues while in the air but also on the ground at Rapid City Regional Airport.

A statement from the police department says an officer at the airport was notified of a belligerent passenger on a plane that had just arrived at the Midwestern city a little before 9 p.m.

The officer was let on board the plane to escort the 41-year-old individual off, but she continued to be “loud and disruptive.”

While exiting the Delta aircraft, Watkins “indecently exposed herself to other passengers” before being taken off and getting advised she was under arrest.

The officer noted “the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person” as they left the airport, said the report, which added the suspect tried to pull away and kick the officer while being escorted through the complex.

A short time later, police backup arrived and Watkins was taken to the Pennington County Jail.

According to the Rapid City Journal, the suspect made an appearance in court Monday and is being held on a $100 cash-only bond for simple assault on law enforcement and a $1,000 cash-only bond for unlawful occupancy.

