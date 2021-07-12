Mile-high drama on board this AA flight to Miami after a ‘possible security threat’

American Airlines plane

Passengers aboard a flight to Miami last Wednesday afternoon experienced some serious mile-high drama, but it had nothing to do with turbulence or fighting over masks.

People aboard were told to put their hands on their heads before landing, according to passenger Chris Nguyen, who tweeted about the incident.

Video with the California man’s post shows travelers with their hands atop their heads, fingers clasped. Nguyen says that they were ordered to stay in this position for 45 to 60 minutes.

An AA spokeswoman confirmed to the Miami Herald that cops met the plane when it landed at Miami International Airport.

Here's the MIA terminal where passengers were forced to wait after getting off the plane. pic.twitter.com/EKlMuaHQzq — Chris Nguyen (@imaNguyener) July 8, 2021

“On July 7, American Airlines flight 2289, a Boeing 777-300 operating from Los Angeles (LAX) to Miami (MIA), was met by law enforcement upon landing at MIA due to a possible security threat on board,” said the statement. “Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected by authorities. Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

A spokesman for the Miami Dade Police Department told the Miami Herald that the agency’s help was requested to assist air marshals in regards to an incident that occurred on the flight. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now handling the case.

“The FBI is aware of this situation and is examining the facts with consideration of federal criminal statutes,” said an FBI spokesman, who did not provide further details. “We are in contact with prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office who will decide whether or not to seek criminal charges.”