‘Chill out!’ See a disruptive passenger get taped to his seat on a flight to Miami

Frontier Airlines ARCHIVO FOTOGRAFICO DE AP

Another out-of-control scene played out in the sky Saturday night on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

Videos captured by passengers show a male passenger in a meltdown, one that escalated to him getting duct-taped to his seat for the remainder of the trip.

This shocking tactic was also used on an AmericanAirlines flight last month from Dallas to Charlotte, North Carolina, when an “agitated” woman tried to open a door mid-flight.

According to a Miami-Dade police report of the most recent incident, the Frontier passenger, Maxwell Berry, 22, had just finished two cocktails and wanted to order another round. Things began to go awry when the Norwalk, Ohio, man brushed his empty cup against a female flight attendant’s backside “inappropriately,” police said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim told Berry, “Don’t touch me,” according to the report.

Berry proceeded to spill the third drink on his shirt, and went to the bathroom, emerging topless. A crew member told him to put on a shirt and helped him retrieve one from his carry-on bag.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

Berry then “walked around the plane for about 15 minutes,” chatting with a different female flight attendant before “groping her breasts,” said the report. Her male colleague eventually stepped in to deal with the situation, which turned violent.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In one part of video shared on a fellow passenger’s Twitter page, you can see what happened right before Berry got restrained.

He is screaming loudly and maskless from the window seat: “You guys f---ing suck!” and yelling about how his family is worth millions, while bystanders chuckle.

“You know what? You f---ing suck!” Berry repeats. “Shut the f--- up!”

More laughs can be heard as Berry begins flailing his arms violently at a male flight attendant attempting to hold him down.

A woman off camera screams, “Chill! Chill out!”

Another video shared on Instagram and taken from a different angle sees the suspect unable to move, strapped to the seat with tape around his chin. He manages to wiggle the tape free from his face and screams, “Help! Help!” as people laugh hysterically.

A flight attendant comes over and puts more tape on his mouth, silencing him.

“This s--- crazy,” someone says off camera.

Once on the ground, Berry was arrested and charged with three counts of battery.

Frontier released a statement regarding the mile- high melee: “During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”