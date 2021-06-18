Florida

What killed the stingrays at this Florida zoo? After an investigation, some answers

ZooTampa/Facebook

At last, some answers in the tragic death of 12 stingrays at ZooTampa at Lowry Park last month.

Earlier this week, the Florida zoo disclosed the results of an investigation into the May 27 deaths of 12 stingrays at its “Touch Tank” facility in May.

In a statement, park officials said that a thorough investigation with “independent experts who have extensive aquatic experience in the zoo and aquarium field” helped determine the cause.

“Following their analysis and assessment of lab and pathology tests, it’s been concluded that a supersaturation event took place, likely in the overnight hours, causing gas embolisms (gas bubble disease) in the rays,” said the statement.

Similar to the decompression sickness that scuba divers sometimes experience when pressure changes rapidly, known as “the bends,” gas bubble disease is caused by bubbles in the bloodstream. The condition is often fatal.

It’s unclear why the stingrays’ water had issues with oxygen levels, however.

The area where the incident occurred, called Stingray Bay, will be now be demolished and a new habitat built in its place. It will have a new water management system with “safeguards and updated procedures,” officials said.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
